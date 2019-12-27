VIDEO: Hear From the 2019 Foodservice Innovators of the Year

NATIONAL REPORT — Innovation is a focus shared by all of the convenience store retailers selected as winners in Convenience Store News’ 2019 Foodservice Innovators Awards program.

Foodservice Innovators Awards winners are chosen by CSNews’ Foodservice Advisory Council, a panel of foodservice experts from the retailer, supplier, wholesaler, research and consulting fields. Winners are recognized for raising the bar on quality, service and innovation in the fast-growing and critically important foodservice category in the convenience channel.

Kwik Trip Inc., the La Crosse, Wis.-based chain of more than 650 c-stores in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin, is the Foodservice Innovator of the Year and heads the list of five best-in-class convenience foodservice retailers selected for recognition in the eighth-annual awards program.

The other 2019 Foodservice Innovators Awards winners are: