12/27/2022
VIDEO: Highlights of the 2022 Convenience Store News Hall of Fame Gala
The event celebrated the achievements of three influential industry leaders.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Convenience Store News recently presented its 36th annual Hall of Fame awards gala. The event, held in Charlotte, featured the induction of this year's retailer and supplier Hall of Famers, Brian Hannasch of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and Brent Cotten of The Hershey Co., as well as the presentation of the 2022 Retailer Executive of the Year award to Doug Haugh, former president of Parkland USA.
Supporters of the 2022 Hall of Fame program include 22nd Century Group, Altria Group Distribution Co., BIC, The Hershey Co., McLane Co. Inc., Mondelez International and Reynolds Marketing Services Co.