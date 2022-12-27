VIDEO: Highlights of the 2022 Convenience Store News Hall of Fame Gala

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Convenience Store News recently presented its 36th annual Hall of Fame awards gala. The event, held in Charlotte, featured the induction of this year's retailer and supplier Hall of Famers, Brian Hannasch of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and Brent Cotten of The Hershey Co., as well as the presentation of the 2022 Retailer Executive of the Year award to Doug Haugh, former president of Parkland USA.