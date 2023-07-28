VIDEO: Putting Foodservice Center Stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than 70 convenience retail executives and foodservice suppliers attended this year's Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX), presented by Convenience Store News.

Held in Music City, the eighth-annual CFX event was an exclusive networking and experience-focused conference that gave attendees actionable knowledge and research to take back to their organizations and strengthen their foodservice business. The theme of this year's program was "Making Foodservice the Centerpiece of Your Convenience Store Business."

Multiple executives from leading food-focused convenience store chains spoke at the event. Among the highlights were Chief Marketing Officer Tom Brennen's opening address on how Casey's General Stores Inc. turned foodservice into a focal point of its operations, and Kwik Trip Inc. Retail Foodservice Director Paul Servais' talk on instilling a foodservice culture.

The agenda also included panel discussions, one-on-one networking, a local food trends tour, presentation of the 2023 Foodservice Innovators Awards, and a visit to Tri Star Energy's innovative Twice Daily/White Bison Coffee integrated concept store.

Watch the video below for all the highlights from this year's conference.