07/28/2023

VIDEO: Putting Foodservice Center Stage

Highlights from the 2023 Convenience Foodservice Exchange event presented by Convenience Store News in Nashville, Tenn.
Linda Lisanti
Editor-in-Chief
2023 Convenience Foodservice Exchange

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than 70 convenience retail executives and foodservice suppliers attended this year's Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX), presented by Convenience Store News.

Held in Music City, the eighth-annual CFX event was an exclusive networking and experience-focused conference that gave attendees actionable knowledge and research to take back to their organizations and strengthen their foodservice business. The theme of this year's program was "Making Foodservice the Centerpiece of Your Convenience Store Business."

Multiple executives from leading food-focused convenience store chains spoke at the event. Among the highlights were Chief Marketing Officer Tom Brennen's opening address on how Casey's General Stores Inc. turned foodservice into a focal point of its operations, and Kwik Trip Inc. Retail Foodservice Director Paul Servais' talk on instilling a foodservice culture.

The agenda also included panel discussions, one-on-one networking, a local food trends tour, presentation of the 2023 Foodservice Innovators Awards, and a visit to Tri Star Energy's innovative Twice Daily/White Bison Coffee integrated concept store.

Watch the video below for all the highlights from this year's conference.

Sponsors of the 2023 Convenience Foodservice Exchange included gold sponsors Autofry/MTI Inc., BOHA! by TransAct Technologies Inc., Chain Link Services, Everest Ice and Water Systems, Finlays Americas, Hunt Brothers Pizza LLC, Southern Visions LLP, The J.M. Smucker Co., and Wasserstrom; silver sponsors Supplyit By Jera Concepts and Tyson Foods; and innovation zone sponsors 33 Degrees Convenience Connect, Kitchen Technology Innovations Integrated Control, and Smoodi. 

