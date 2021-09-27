VIDEO: A Sneak Peek at TravelCenters of America's Site Refresh Initiative

WESTLAKE, Ohio — In 2022, TravelCenters of America Inc. will reach the two-year mark in its transformation of both the company and its retail locations.

As the retailer moves forward on this journey, it is paying special attention to the areas of its travel centers that matter most to the professional driver: lounges, showers, parking areas, and convenience stores.

"We have some really exciting things to share with our large fleets and professional drivers. We are investing almost $200 million ultimately into our guests in our capital plan to improve sites, and are really focused on the areas that matter most to our professional drivers," said TravelCenters of America CEO Jonathan Pertchik.

"We are here to serve our professional drivers and if we create an environment that our guests want and need, they're going to be happier and, as a result, we're going to be more successful," he added.

To spotlight its site refresh initiative, the company released a behind-the-scenes video of its ongoing efforts.