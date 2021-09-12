VIDEO: Triumphs on Display at 2021 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala

CHICAGO — Resilience, strength, innovation and the ability to triumph over challenges were celebrated at the 2021 Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Awards Gala, which recognized the accomplishments of 74 exceptional women who are making a positive impact on the convenience store industry at various stages of their careers.

TWIC is the first and only convenience store industry awards program that recognizes women from the industry's retailer, distributor and supplier communities for outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry overall.

This year’s eighth-annual TWIC class included a record number of honorees, including five Women of the Year, 31 Senior-Level Leaders, 27 Rising Stars, and 12 Mentors.

The industry leaders honored as Women of the Year were:

Ericka Ayles, managing director and chief financial officer of Yesway;

Renee Bacon, senior vice president of sales and operations for Murphy USA Inc.;

Melanie Isbill, chief marketing officer at RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.;

Marissa Jarratt, chief marketing officer for 7-Eleven Inc.; and

Lisa Koenig, head of global communications at Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K.

Watch the video below for interviews with these exceptional leaders.

