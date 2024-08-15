Vintners Distributors & Core-Mark Enter Three-Year Pact

[Read more: Three Retailers, Three Technology Journeys]

The companies believe the alliance will create a more efficient and productive supply chain throughout the state, with Vintner’s multiple locations serviced by four Core-Mark OpCo's in Hayward, Sacramento, Corona and Bakersfield, Calif.

"Core-Mark's extensive footprint in the California market provided a strong value proposition as a strategic partner for Vintner's Distributors," said Varish Goyal, CEO of Vintners Distributors/AU Energy. "We are pleased to begin this relationship and are focused on building a great partnership. They understand the importance of food for us and how we want to expand on this as an organization."

The anticipated start date for service under the agreement is Aug. 26.

Founded in 1995, Vintners Distributors specializes in building and remodeling fueling stations, combining vast industry experience with award-winning customer service and image. The company currently operates more than 130 locations.

Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 37 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.

The company was named the 2024 Category Captain for Prepared Food by Convenience Store News due to its expert merchandising solutions and comprehensive product assortment.