The Vision Group Network Forms Technology-Focused Forum

VGN plans to share the contents of each CxVG meeting through VGN's free online "Vision Reports."

"Conexxus is very excited to be working with the Vision Group Network on this new initiative. Our goal is to maximize interaction between CxVG's highly engaged members, which may lead to innovations and standards creation, or similar activities within the purview of the Conexxus mandate," said Conexxus Executive Director Gray Taylor. "In addition, the unique nature of each quarterly CxVG meeting and 'Vision Report' will broaden Conexxus' reach and mission to provide a collegial and collaborative forum where all industry stakeholders work together."

CxVG will be composed of retail members, ally supporter members, and Conexxus and VGN representatives. Following each meeting, VGN will produce a report, as it does with its other virtual forums, which will include a "Views" overview of the discussion, as well as an "In the Room" transcript of the entire meeting including any presentation made by a subject matter expert.

"With this unique combination of insights, CxVG Vision Reports [will] capture all of the meeting ideas that are shared and, most importantly, provide authentic context and transparency," said VGN cofounder Myra Kressner.

Conexxus is a nonprofit dedicated to connecting retailers and suppliers to drive innovation and operational excellence. Its stated mission is to reduce time to market, lower innovation costs and empower the industry to pioneer solutions.

The Vision Group Network creates virtual forums, bringing together industry leaders to create a knowledge base of experience and innovative ideas. The organization's current forums include the Convenience Leaders Vision Group and Convenience Technology Vision Group. New forums to launch in late 2024 and early 2025 will include groups focused on electric vehicles, convenience foodservice and the global convenience industry.