Voortman Cookie Brand Changes Hands for $350M

ORRVILLE, Ohio — The J.M. Smucker Co. is selling the Voortman cookie brand to Second Nature Brands, a portfolio company of premium and better-for-you snacks and treats brands, in an all-cash transaction.

Voortman manufactures and markets zero sugar cookies and wafer cookies across the United States and Canada under the Voortman Bakery brand. The transaction includes all Voortman trademarks and its leased manufacturing facility in Burlington, Ontario.

In addition, approximately 300 employees will transition with the business.

"We are excited to welcome the Voortman brand and team to the Second Nature Brands family," said Victor Mehren, CEO of Second Nature Brands. "This strategic and transformative acquisition fits perfectly into our better snacking and treating portfolio of brands. The acquisition of Voortman broadens our scale within the cookie category and unlocks new opportunities and capabilities for future growth in the U.S. and Canada."



