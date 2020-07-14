VP Racing Fuels Stations Coming to Upper Midwest

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — VP Racing Fuels is partnering with Flint Hills Resources to bring VP-branded gas stations and products to Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Flint Hills will serve as the first exclusive retail grade gasoline and gasoline-ethanol blends supplier to VP-branded gas stations.

"Through this unique supply relationship with Flint Hills Resources, we will offer distributors and gas station operators a fresh new option to traditional branded programs. This collaboration will deliver great value for Flint Hills' customers while accelerating the growth of VP's branded gas station program," said Alan Cerwick, president and CEO of VP Racing Fuels.

"Our companies share a similar entrepreneurial spirit which makes this collaboration a perfect fit," he added.

Independent fuel retailers will have the opportunity to join VP's branded gas station program and receive support from industry leaders. This includes quality fuels, reliably supply and competitive pricing due to Flint Hills' supply which, which spans the Midwest, according to the announcement.

"Our new relationship with VP Racing Fuels enables us to serve a new market, providing greater access to high-quality fuels and a trusted automotive lifestyle brand," said Todd Craig, senior vice president of refined products and asphalt for Flint Hills Resources.

San Antonio-based VP Racing Fuels is known for fueling champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea and air since 1975, according to the company. Its retail branding program enables gas stations and convenience stores to reduce their credit card processing expenses and lower their cost of supply, as well as increase revenues with new profit centers built on VP-branded products.