Vroom Delivery Announces First Round of C-store Retailer Partners for New Third-Party Delivery Program

CHICAGO — Vroom Delivery is adding Lou Perrine's Gas and Grocery, FavTrip, Stop and Go Mini Mart & The Growler Guys, and H&S Power Market to its new convenience-focused third-party fulfillment program, serviced by the DoorDash network.

Through the platform, orders are processed via Vroom and not a third-party marketplace, giving retailers the ability to market their own proprietary e-commerce programs and retain access to customers' information and order data.

Additionally, by partnering with Vroom to manage the ordering and payment processes, the cost to retailers of the third-party fulfillment is dramatically reduced compared to normal marketplace rates. This allows retailers to profitably sell broader categories of products online for delivery without large price markups, and products can be price competitive with e-commerce only competitors such as goPuff, according to Vroom Delivery.

Alcohol and tobacco delivery is available with this program in select States as well.

"We are excited to launch this service. We believe that this hybrid of both first- and third-party delivery will be a cost effective and flexible delivery model that other convenience retailers using the Vroom platform will quickly benefit from," said Vroom Delivery CEO John Nelson.

Kenosha, Wis.-based Lou Perrine’s, which has offered delivery through store employees for years, will transition all of their logistics to third-party delivery in the coming weeks.

"The ability to have cost effective third-party fulfillment lowers my overhead and reduces my liability, especially in the wintertime here in Wisconsin, without sacrificing the quality of my proprietary e-commerce program," commented Lou Perrine owner Anthony Perrine. "It also will increase the overall reliability of my delivery operation as I do not need to have staff on standby to deliver. We are really excited by this addition to the Vroom platform."

While the single-store operator will move entirely to third-party fulfillment, other retailers will utilize a mix of third-party fulfillment provided by DoorDash, as well as by store employees.

This hybrid model allows operators to quickly scale their existing in-house delivery programs by using DoorDash's robust driver network while servicing areas outside of its coverage area, as well as providing additional fulfillment support to first-party fulfillment sites at times of high customer demand.

Delivery with DoorDash will be powered by DoorDash Drive, its white-label fulfillment service that powers direct delivery.

FavTrip, which conducted its first Vroom order fulfilled by DoorDash last week, chose the hybrid model with a preference towards employee-based delivery. The company will be utilizing third party to extend hours and smooth out peak delivery times.

"Having a service like Vroom has been great added value for our customers, particularly during the pandemic. However, at times it's been challenging to staff drivers, particularly during certain times of the day. The Vroom partnership with DoorDash helps us meet these challenges, extend hours, and continue to provide a great service to our community," said FavTrip CEO Babir Sultan.

Several additional retailers on the Vroom Platform are expected to roll out the program within the next month.

Based in Chicago, Vroom Delivery is a full-stack e-commerce solution for convenience stores, providing every technical aspect required for chains to operate and manage their own e-commerce and delivery services.