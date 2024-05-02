Walmart Adds Largest Private Label Food Lineup to Store Shelves

Unlike many private brands that provide direct alternatives to national brand offerings at a lower price, many bettergoods items are unique to Walmart, introducing customers to new and exciting flavors and concepts, the company said. The bettergoods line was curated by Walmart's experienced product development team that collaborated with suppliers across the globe to source quality, trend-forward ingredients and flavors.

Items in the lineup range from under $2 to under $15, with most products available for under $5. bettergoods is designed to delight, with 300 items spanning Walmart's aisles, including frozen, dairy, snacks, beverages, pasta, soups, coffee and chocolate.

bettergoods items fall within three distinct category pillars:

1. Culinary experiences

Culinary experiences items spotlight innovative recipes, elevated ingredients and food-trend forward offerings, including specialty salts and seasonings, like Hot Honey Seasoning valued under $3; a line of jar soups, including Creamy Corn Jalapeño Chowder for under $4; and premium Bronze Cut Pasta from Italy for only $1.97.

2. Plant-based

bettergoods plant-based items provide an exceptional eating experience, according to Walmart, including Oatmilk nondairy frozen desserts for $3.44 a pint, as well as plant-based cheese alternatives for under $4.

3. "Made Without"

The Made Without pillar offers a broad variety of options that cater to different dietary lifestyles, like gluten free, or made without artificial flavors, colorings or added sugars.

Customers can shop select bettergoods products now, in stores and on Walmart.com for curbside pickup and same day delivery, with the full line continuing to roll out over the coming months.

Bentonville-based Walmart is a technology-powered omnichannel retailer operating more than 10,500 stores and numerous ecommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide.