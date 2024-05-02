Walmart Adds Largest Private Label Food Lineup to Store Shelves

The bettergoods line spans 300 items priced from under $2 to under $15.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
bettergoods by Walmart

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. introduced a new private label offering with the launch of bettergoods.

As part of Walmart's mission to make quality, great tasting food accessible for customers, bettergoods offers an elevated experience that delivers quality, unique, chef-inspired food at an incredible value, according to the big box retailer.

The innovation marks Walmart's largest private brand food launch in 20 years and the fastest food private brand Walmart has brought to market.

[Read more: Private Label Brands Reached Record Dollar Sales in 2023]

"Today's customers expect more from the private brands they purchase — they want affordable, quality products to elevate their overall food experience. The launch of bettergoods delivers on that customer need in a meaningful way," said Scott Morris, senior vice president, private brands, food and consumables, Walmart. "Bettergoods is more than just a new private brand. It's a commitment to our customers that they can enjoy unique culinary flavors at the incredible value Walmart delivers."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Unlike many private brands that provide direct alternatives to national brand offerings at a lower price, many bettergoods items are unique to Walmart, introducing customers to new and exciting flavors and concepts, the company said. The bettergoods line was curated by Walmart's experienced product development team that collaborated with suppliers across the globe to source quality, trend-forward ingredients and flavors.

Items in the lineup range from under $2 to under $15, with most products available for under $5. bettergoods is designed to delight, with 300 items spanning Walmart's aisles, including frozen, dairy, snacks, beverages, pasta, soups, coffee and chocolate. 

[Read more: The Growth Opportunity Around Private Label]

bettergoods items fall within three distinct category pillars:

1. Culinary experiences

Culinary experiences items spotlight innovative recipes, elevated ingredients and food-trend forward offerings, including specialty salts and seasonings, like Hot Honey Seasoning valued under $3; a line of jar soups, including Creamy Corn Jalapeño Chowder for under $4; and premium Bronze Cut Pasta from Italy for only $1.97.

2. Plant-based

bettergoods plant-based items provide an exceptional eating experience, according to Walmart, including Oatmilk nondairy frozen desserts for $3.44 a pint, as well as plant-based cheese alternatives for under $4.

3. "Made Without"

The Made Without pillar offers a broad variety of options that cater to different dietary lifestyles, like gluten free, or made without artificial flavors, colorings or added sugars. 

Customers can shop select bettergoods products now, in stores and on Walmart.com for curbside pickup and same day delivery, with the full line continuing to roll out over the coming months. 

Bentonville-based Walmart is a technology-powered omnichannel retailer operating more than 10,500 stores and numerous ecommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds