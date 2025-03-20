Walmart to Invest in Convenience & Gas Growth in 2025

Walmart held a grand opening for its 400th fuel station in Palm Springs, Calif., in December. The retailer has plans to keep expanding its fuel station network during the next five years.

Citing Energy Analysts International, Fuel Markets and Retail Group, NACS reported that as of February, there are 6,862 big box (also known as hypermart) retail sites selling fuel, including grocery club and warehouse stores. The top five account for 69% of total hypermart sites that sell fuel. They are:

Kroger (1,680 sites) Walmart (1,540) Costco (559) Sam's Club (531) Albertsons/Safeway + Legacy Banners/United of Texas (377)

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart's more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The company's fiscal year 2025 revenue was $681 billion.

Bentonville-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer's 2024 list of The Top 100 Food Retailers in North America.

Progressive Grocer and Convenience Store News are properties of EnsembleIQ.