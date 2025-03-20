 Skip to main content

Walmart to Invest in Convenience & Gas Growth in 2025

The big box retailer will open or remodel more than 45 fuel stations across the United States this year.
Danielle Romano
Walmart
Walmart currently operates more than 400 fuel and convenience stations nationwide.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. has big plans for its convenience services in 2025.

The retailer, which currently operates more than 400 gas and convenience stores nationwide, is poised to open or remodel more than 45 fuel stations across the United States this year, reported Convenience Store News sister publication Progressive Grocer.

With the new openings, Walmart will have more than 450 gas and c-store locations across 34 states. These Walmart fuel and convenience locations offer low prices on snacks and beverages, and Walmart+ members save up to 10 cents per gallon with their membership.  

"We're continuing to invest in our nationwide, physical store footprint. By adding dozens of fuel and convenience stations this year, we are bringing even more value to our customers," said Dave DeSerio, vice president of fuel and convenience, Walmart U.S. "Customers shop Walmart for our everyday low prices and convenience offerings, and fuel stations are another example of us responding to our customer and member needs." 

Walmart held a grand opening for its 400th fuel station in Palm Springs, Calif., in December. The retailer has plans to keep expanding its fuel station network during the next five years.

Citing Energy Analysts International, Fuel Markets and Retail Group, NACS reported that as of February, there are 6,862 big box (also known as hypermart) retail sites selling fuel, including grocery club and warehouse stores. The top five account for 69% of total hypermart sites that sell fuel. They are:

  1. Kroger (1,680 sites)
  2. Walmart (1,540)
  3. Costco (559)
  4. Sam's Club (531)
  5. Albertsons/Safeway + Legacy Banners/United of Texas (377)

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart's more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The company's fiscal year 2025 revenue was $681 billion.

Bentonville-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer's 2024 list of The Top 100 Food Retailers in North America.

Progressive Grocer and Convenience Store News are properties of EnsembleIQ.

