WAM Adds Trio of Distributor Partnerships

SAGINAW, Mich. — WAM, a nationwide network of convenience store distributors, will launch three new partnerships starting in 2024: Atlantic Dominion, Chambers & Owen and JL Gaddy.

These partnerships bring WAM to a total of 28 distributors and enhance the geographic reach they offer their manufacturer partners, the company said. Collectively, the partnerships represent a collective 2,000 c-stores and 40-plus sales representatives, significantly expanding WAM's existing footprint.

"Throughout conversations with these new distributors and with our current distributors, what stands out the most are the strong relationships that they already have with so many in the group. It became clear to us how highly regarded these three distributors are," said WAM President Win Schiller, Jr. "We are confident they will enhance the group very well and hit the ground running. We are thrilled to welcome them on board."

Based in Virginia Beach, Va., Atlantic Dominion Distributors was founded in 1875. The privately held, fifth-generation consumer products distributor supplies approximately 900 retailers in the c-store, grocery, drug, tobacco outlets, military, gift shop and campground channels. It also owns a vending division serving industrial, health, office complexes and micro markets.

Chambers & Owen, headquartered in Janesville, Wis., is a fifth-generation, family-owned, full-line c-store distributor servicing Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Hickory Grove, S.C.-based JL Gaddy is a family-owned wholesale distributor to c-stores in North Carolina and South Carolina.

WAM, based in Saginaw, services more than 13,000 zip codes across the United States. Its network of 28 c-store distributors do $12 billion in aggregate sales annually and service more than 26,000 c-stores, making the WAM group the third-largest distribution entity in the c-store channel, according to the company.