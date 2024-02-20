Washington State Funds Additional Fast Charging Stations

SEATTLE — Rural and tribal communities in Washington state will be able to utilize electric vehicle (EV) charging due to new grants awarded by the Washington State Department of Commerce. Electric Era Technologies worked with its partners and customers to secure grant funding for its proprietary PowerNode EV fast charging stations at three sites.

Locations for the new PowerNode charging stations are:

A1 Gas, located at 2216 WA-530 in Arlington, Wash., Snohomish County

Gliding Eagle Market, located at 8000 NE Little Boston Road, Kingston, Wash., Kitsap County

Wolf Den, located at 61 W. Wapato Road, Wapato, Wash., Yakima County

"We're proud of the rural community we serve here in Wapato, and want to do our part to make sure all EV drivers get the access they need to truly reliable fast charging that doesn't require us to spend massive amounts of money upgrading our electrical grid," said Johnathan Schab of Wolf Den Inc. "Electric Era's PowerNode charger ticks all those boxes, and we're proud of our partnership to help bring cost-effective EV charging options to our neighbors here in Yakima County."

The Washington State Department of Commerce awarded more than $1 million to fuel installation of the three premium, affordable PowerNode fast charging stations, two of which are on tribal lands in Wapato and Kingston. A PowerNode charging station can deliver a 100-mile charge for a typical EV in less than 10 minutes, with the power to service more than 100 vehicles per day per charging station, according to Electric Era.

The grants were secured on behalf of c-store and gas station owners that partnered with Electric Era as their EV fast charging supplier. Other project partners include a local nonprofit and area utilities.

"We're excited to grow our footprint of reliable EV fast chargers in our home state. Electric Era is the only Washington state-designed and manufactured EV fast charger available, built right here in Seattle by our team of top talent and former SpaceX engineers," said Quincy Lee, founder and CEO of Electric Era. "Our chargers will be installed and available at partner sites in months, instead of a year or longer for traditional EV fast charging stations that require electric grid updates, and enable more accessibility for more EV drivers wherever they travel or live."

The grants are part of the Washington State Department of Commerce's efforts to install 5,000 EV chargers within the state, more than half of which are planned for communities experiencing disproportionate health risks from fossil fuel pollution.

Electric Era currently has more than 10 EV fast charger sites either active or under construction in seven states, with additional installations and grant awards expected in the coming weeks and months. Its goal is to open 10,000 PowerNode EV fast-charging station installations across the country by 2030.