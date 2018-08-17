Wawa Adds Cold Brew to Rainforest Alliance Certified Specialty Beverage Lineup

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. expanded its 100-percent Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee offering with cold brew, placing the Rainforest Alliance Certified seal on all its made-to-order cold brew and espresso drinks.

"Many elements go in to creating a great cup of coffee — the roast, grind, water and brew method; however, it all starts with bean selection," said Michael McLaughlin, concept development manager for Wawa coffee and beverages. "The best beans come from farms that are able to commit to the highest standards, which include accounting for sustainable production methods, and the welfare of farm workers."

The convenience retailer made the shift to Rainforest Alliance Certified beans for 100 percent of the espresso products this spring, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The convenience store chain serves cold brew, hot, iced and frozen espresso products as part of its made-to-order specialty beverage offer. According to the retailer, it is committed to partnering only with roasters who source quality coffee and participate in practices that support responsible environmental and social standards in coffee-growing regions.

Wawa strives to have all of its coffee varieties sustainably sourced by the end of 2020.

"Now, when you purchase a cold brew or espresso drink at Wawa, you are helping ensure farm workers have safe working conditions, housing, and access to medical care and schools for their children," McLaughlin said. "Even more, your purchase helps these farmers adopt practices that protect the ecosystems where they work so that quality coffee remains available for years to come."

The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization working to develop and promote farming standards that protect the environment and promote the well-being of workers, their families and their communities.

As part of Wawa's ongoing commitment to provide safe, fresh, high-quality foods, the company has established a fully integrated food and product quality program, and is improving and formalizing the programs, standards, and audit criteria for the vendors who supply the food products it serves.

To guide this journey, Wawa established an independent advisory council of experts and thought leaders in food and animal safety, food technology and health and wellness. Wawa's food safety program includes a focus on animal welfare that requires suppliers to meet key standards of ethical and responsible food sourcing.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 800 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.