Wawa Switches to 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified Espresso

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is now using Rainforest Alliance Certified beans for 100 percent of the espresso products served in its convenience stores.

The shift is in place across the entire chain as of the end of March.

Wawa offers hot, iced and frozen espresso products as part of its built-to-order specialty beverage offer. The c-store chain is committed to partnering only with roasters who source quality coffee and participate in practices that support responsible environmental and social standards in coffee-growing regions, the company stated.

"Teaming up with the Rainforest Alliance furthers our progress towards our sustainability goals and is an important partnership for Wawa," said Mike Sherlock, vice president of fresh food and beverage. "It allows us to deepen our commitment to our values by valuing people and doing the right thing for all communities."

Along with espresso, Wawa's cold brew coffee will be 100 percent Rain Forest Alliance Certified by the end of 2020.

The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization that works to develop and promote farming standards that protect the environment and promote the well-being of workers, their families and their communities. These standards help to ensure farm workers have safe working conditions, housing and access to medical care and schools for their children. Achieving Rainforest Alliance certification helps farms work to protect ecosystems, including wildlife habitat, water and soil.

Wawa operates more than 790 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.