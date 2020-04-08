Press enter to search
Wawa Adds Plant-Based Protein Option to Its Breakfast Offering

08/04/2020

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is adding a new plant-based version of its Sizzli breakfast sandwiches to the menu.

The new Sizzli sandwich features Beyond Breakfast Sausage from Beyond Meat, a food company that offers a portfolio of plant-based meats.

"We're pleased to offer Beyond Breakfast Sausage, a new and innovative plant-based protein option to our customers to continue Fulfilling Lives as a food and beverage destination for everyone," said Mike Sherlock, chief product marketing officer at Wawa. "We know that consumers are looking for more plant-based options and we're proud to partner with Beyond Meat, a leader in plant-based meat, to offer our customers more choice through the Wawa Your Way initiative."

Beyond Breakfast Sausage is made with simple, plant-based ingredients, such as peas and brown rice, and contains no GMOs, soy, gluten or artificially produced ingredients. It is available as part of a Sizzli breakfast sandwich served with egg and cheese on a bagel. Beyond Breakfast Sausage can also be ordered and customized on the touchscreen system in other menu items, including breakfast bowls, built-to-order bagel sandwiches and breakfast burritos.

The new Sizzli sandwich is currently available at all 650 stores in Wawa's Mid-Atlantic operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. It will be available at Wawa's 220 Florida stores on Aug. 10.

"Wawa is a cult favorite brand and we're excited to partner with them to introduce several new breakfast options made with Beyond Breakfast Sausage. These new on-the-go options not only taste great, but will make plant-based meat more accessible to more consumers," said Beyond Meat Chief Growth Officer Chuck Muth.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 900 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

