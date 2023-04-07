Wawa Adds 'Schwarbomb' to Its Beverage Lineup

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is teaming up with the Philadelphia Phillies for a new themed beverage ahead of the baseball team's home opener.

Customers and fans can purchase the "Schwarbomb," a mango and dragon fruit-flavored drink named after Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber. The beverage is made with energy and ingredients that the convenience store retailer says will help boost immunity, reported CBS Philadelphia.

During the promotional period through May 7, customers can order and pay for any size Schwarbomb, iced or frozen, in the Wawa app for $4.88. The special pricing is a nod to Schwarber's massive home run in Game 1 of the 2022 National League Championship Series, which went 488 feet.

Schwarber was previously the inspiration for Wawa's limited-time promotion, SchwarberFest, a spinoff of Wawa's annual HoagieFest campaign, which took place during the 2022 MLB post-season.

During the 2022 HoagieFest, Schwarber hit more than 20 homeruns. When Philadelphia made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, fans and outlets took to social media to request a special return of HoagieFest in honor of Schwarber's performance and the team's success, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates nearly 1,000 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.