Wawa Adds Star Power to Latest Marketing Spot
Retired NFL player Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce bring their love for the retailer to the small screen.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Following NFL retirement, the Kelces are settling into their new lives with Kylie Kelce branching out professionally to help direct Wawa's new commercial while her husband is assuming the role as full-time dad by mastering simple tasks like packing lunches thanks to the help of Wawa.
With Kylie Kelce adding personal insights from motherhood and knowledge of Wawa's products from being a consumer herself, she was able to help shape the commercial to resonate with families in Delaware County, Pa., and beyond, according to the retailer.