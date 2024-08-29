Wawa Adds Star Power to Latest Marketing Spot

MEDIA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. often showcases the company's ties to the Philadelphia area, and its latest commercial is no different.

In the newest marketing spot, the convenience retailer teamed up with Kylie and Jason Kelce giving a humorous and heartwarming glimpse of their busy homelife and how their favorite local convenience retailer is helping them, and everyone else, "wing it," according to Wawa.

Jason Kelce is a professional football player who suited up for the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring at the end of the 2023-2024 season.