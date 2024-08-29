 Skip to main content

Wawa Adds Star Power to Latest Marketing Spot

Retired NFL player Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce bring their love for the retailer to the small screen.
Melissa Kress
Kylie Kelce directing a commercial for Wawa

MEDIA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. often showcases the company's ties to the Philadelphia area, and its latest commercial is no different. 

In the newest marketing spot, the convenience retailer teamed up with Kylie and Jason Kelce giving a humorous and heartwarming glimpse of their busy homelife and how their favorite local convenience retailer is helping them, and everyone else, "wing it," according to Wawa.

Jason Kelce is a professional football player who suited up for the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring at the end of the 2023-2024 season. 

Following NFL retirement, the Kelces are settling into their new lives with Kylie Kelce branching out professionally to help direct Wawa's new commercial while her husband is assuming the role as full-time dad by mastering simple tasks like packing lunches thanks to the help of Wawa. 

With Kylie Kelce adding personal insights from motherhood and knowledge of Wawa's products from being a consumer herself, she was able to help shape the commercial to resonate with families in Delaware County, Pa., and beyond, according to the retailer. 

Jason Kelce carrying hoagies from Wawa

"Our purpose is to fulfill lives, and when Kylie expressed interest in exploring potential career interests by helping us direct our commercial, we were happy to have her as a wing mate in the creative process," said Todd Miller, senior director of brand strategy for Wawa. "We hope this piece brightens the days of our customers and lets everyone know that they can count on their Wawa to help them 'wing it,' during life's busiest times."

Added Kylie Kelce, "Directing these Wawa commercials with Jason is similar to the way I manage every day with our family. I try to go in with a plan, but distractions happen, so we just take everything in stride and do our best."

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 1,060 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C. 

