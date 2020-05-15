Wawa Adjusts to Business After COVID-19 Pandemic

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is making key changes to its operations and response to the COVID-19 pandemic as some regions begin the transition to a new normal.

Those changes include:

The launch of the Wawa Clean Force, a dedicated and trained sanitizing SWAT team that works at every store every day with the sole job of keeping stores clean, sanitized and safe.

Adding more protections and safety policies, such as masks and gloves for all employees; clear plastic safety guards at checkout and foodservice counters; more frequent handwashing standards; and wellness temperature checks for employees before each shift.

Helping customers to continue social distancing by offering visual markers, more hand sanitizer stations and a renewed focus on making their visits fast and friendly.

Additionally, to provide people with more options, Wawa increased door-to-door delivery services, which now cover 95 percent its market area through third-party partners such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. Customers are encouraged to use the Wawa mobile app to browse the menu, order electronically and pay in advance to skip the line when possible. The c-store retailer is also expanding curbside pickup.

To support the communities in which it operates, The Wawa Foundation established an Emergency Food Distribution fund, which reviews and distributes grants to nonprofit organizations fighting hunger. The retailer's Community Care and store teams have provided more than $1 million in COVID-19 hunger relief to date and continue to distribute food and meals to families, seniors and some of the most vulnerable individuals.

"We have learned a lot these past several weeks and our stores have had to adjust to new ways of serving customers," said President and CEO Chris Gheysens. "We have added information about these changes to our website, and invite others to learn about the key steps we have taken and lessons we have learned as a way to help our extended family make the world safer for their particular communities. Whether you are an essential provider, mom or dad, small business owner, or concerned community member, we are all in this together."

Based in Pennsylvania, Wawa operates more than more than 870 c-stores, with 600-plus offering fuel, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.