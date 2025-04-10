Wawa Aims to Meet Consumers' Cravings With New Limited-Time Items

The menu also features $4 items, including a BTO bacon burrito, cheese quesadilla, turkey Shorti hoagie, meatball Shorti hoagie, crispy and roasted chicken sandwiches and 16-ounce strawberry or mango smoothies; and $6 items such as the turkey Classic, Italian classic, meatball classic and cheesesteak quesadilla.

Additionally, to enhance customers' hoagies, paninis and wraps more than ever before, Wawa is introducing its newest craveable topping and flavors: Dill Pickle Ranch Sauce and Crispy Pickle toppings.

Dill Pickle Ranch sauce is creamy, tangy and savory, while the Crispy Pickle topping is crunchy, crispy and adds a unique texture and bold flavor to any choice, the company said.

"Our new 'Cravings Made Easy' campaign offers signature items at a great price and is just one more way Wawa aims to fulfill lives in our community," said Mary-Rose Hannum, chief marketing product officer at Wawa. "We just love delighting our customers and know that they'll be satisfied with the great value plus the new flavors this campaign brings to the table!"

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Washington, D.C.

Wawa is also an Overall Partnership winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program along with its supplier partner Mars Wrigley.