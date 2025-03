Convenience Store News Names Inaugural Winners of Category Excellence Awards

CHICAGO — Nineteen outstanding collaborations between a retailer category manager and their supplier or distributor partner have been selected as winners in Convenience Store News’ inaugural Category Excellence Awards program.

These awards were created to spotlight the power of partnership in the U.S. convenience store industry. As convenience retailing continues to get more complex and competitive, collaboration between the industry’s retailers, suppliers and distributors is of increasing importance.

Nominations were submitted to CSNews by c-store industry retailers, suppliers and distributors. Nominators were asked to describe the key contributions of the retailer category manager and the key contributions of the supplier/distributor partner, as well as provide specific metrics on how the partnership improved category sales and profits.