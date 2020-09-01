Wawa Attains Goal of Serving 100% Sustainably Sourced Coffee

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. reached its goal of offering 100 percent sustainably sourced coffee through partnerships with certified coffee growers.

All regular brews and espresso-based beverages offered by the convenience retailer are now sustainably sourced, and all Wawa everyday brews bear the Rainforest Alliance seal.

The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization that works to develop and promote farming standards that protect the environment and promote the well-being of workers, their families and their communities. These standards help to ensure that farm workers have safe working conditions, housing, and access to medical care and schools for their children. Rainforest Alliance-certified farms work to protect ecosystems, including wildlife habitat, water and soil, according to Wawa.

Wawa Reserve Origin limited-time offer brews will be sustainably sourced through either the Rainforest Alliance or other certifications.

Two new Wawa Reserve brews are available as of Jan. 1:

Guatemala Santa Rosa: A Rainforest Alliance-certified medium roast with aromas of caramelized sugar and baking spices with notes of toasted grains, fruit and a milk finish.

Sumatra Mandheling: A fair trade and organic coffee with rich aromas of sweet cedar and baking spices with finishing notes of dried fruit and molasses.

The Wawa Reserve line features limited-time, small-batch, specialty-grade coffees. The beans used to make these special varieties follow a strict industry classification and are chosen based on overall cup quality, consistency and the unique characteristics of their country of origin.

Wawa is also launching a new coffee cup and giving its coffee pour bar a new look. The vibrant red cup features cheerful messages that embody the spirit of Wawa's culture and commitment to serving local friends and neighbors, the company said.

"From the very beginning, keeping up with consumer trends and customer demand has been part of Wawa's culture, and we're proud to provide more flavors, options and solutions than ever before," said Chief Product Innovation Officer Mike Sherlock. "It's all a part of our ongoing commitment to fulfilling lives in 2020, a year in which we anticipate serving over 235 million cups of coffee to customers across our markets — more than ever before!"

The coffee pour bar makeover includes new thermal wraps that visually display the roast intensity, from from mild (regular, decaf, hazelnut and French vanilla) to medium (100 percent Colombian and limited-time offer Reserve Guatemala Santa Rosa) to dark roast (dark roast, Cuban roast and limited-time offer Reserve Sumatra Mandheling).

"We are excited to offer the most varieties ever available with nine roast blends, 100 percent sustainable practices, and a fun, new red cup design to provide our customers with the best experience possible," Sherlock said.

Based in Pennsylvania, Wawa operates more than more than 870 c-stores, with 600-plus offering fuel, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.