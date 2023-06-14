Wawa Breaks Ground in Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Ala. — Wawa Inc. broke ground on its first convenience store in Alabama on June 13 in Fairhope. The location is projected to begin operations during the second quarter of 2024.

More than 25 VIP customers plus local officials and partners attended the groundbreaking event and received an update on the retailer's growth plans for the market, according to media reports.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to break ground on our first store and celebrate with our newest soon-to-be neighbors," said Steve Hasher, director of store operations for Wawa. "We are thrilled to be kicking off our expansion into Alabama and can't wait to open our doors."

[Read more: Wawa to Break Ground on First North Carolina C-store]

Groundbreaking attendees learned more about Wawa as well as the c-store chain's unique offer, its community partnerships and its support for local organizations. Samples of freshly brewed Wawa coffee and other handcrafted beverages were available from the Wawa Community Care Vehicle.

During the event, Wawa presented a $2,500 grant to the nonprofit community ministry Prodisee Pantry, enabling it to purchase child-friendly foods such as peanut butter and jelly, apple sauce, granola bars and more for a program through a local library that teaches kids how to cook healthy foods.

The company also shared that its next site to begin construction in the area will be located at the corner of Cottage Hill Road and Sollie Road. A groundbreaking event for that site is planned for October.

Wawa shared details of its plans to grow its network in Alabama and elsewhere in the Southeast in February. Plans include opening up to 40 c-stores within four markets in this region.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. On April 27, the retailer celebrated the grand opening of its 1,000th c-store at 1006 White Horse Pike in Oaklyn, N.J. The company's goal is to double its operational footprint within the next decade.