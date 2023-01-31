Wawa Community Care Vehicle Hits the Road for 2023 Coffee Tour

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. and The Wawa Foundation are bringing back the Wawa Community Care Vehicle for another year of supporting communities and local nonprofit organizations.

More than 20 events are scheduled for this winter and spring during which Wawa volunteers will be on hand to share their time and hot beverages to provide support to the community.

For nearly a decade, the convenience store operator's Community Care beverage vehicle has helped Wawa connect the good across the communities it serves by supporting local partners with in-kind donations of food and hot beverages to fuel their efforts, according to the company.

Throughout the year, Wawa's Community Care Vehicle will serve approximately 50,000 hot beverages at events sponsored by The Wawa Foundation's national charity partners. These include JDRF, Special Olympics, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the USO and the American Red Cross.

The 2023 Coffee Tour will kick off with annual Polar Plunges. Wawa expects to serve 10,000-plus hot beverages to chilly plungers at events in New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida.

"At Wawa, we believe in being a positive force for good in every community where we live and work — not just with donations, but with heart-felt actions and interactions that help bring out the best in everyone," said Liz Simeone, senior manager of Wawa Community Care and The Wawa Foundation. "Our Community Care Vehicle is one way we connect with and amplify the efforts of those serving others in our communities. We wish all the polar plungers luck and hope our hot beverages help warm you up as you take a dip in those frigid waters to support the amazing athletes of Special Olympics."

The Wawa Community Care Vehicle stop schedule includes these Polar Plunges to support Special Olympics:

Feb. 2 – SOMD Cool School Plunge – Sandy Point State Park, Annapolis, Md.

Feb. 3 – SOMD Police & Corporate Plunge – Sandy Point State Park, Annapolis, Md.

Feb. 3 – SOVA Cool School Plunge – Virginia Beach Oceanfront – 3001 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach, Va.

Feb. 4 – SOMD Main Polar Plunge – Sandy Point State Park, Annapolis, Md.

February 4 – SOVA Main Polar Plunge – Virginia Beach Oceanfront – 3001 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach, Va.

Feb. 5 – SODE Polar Plunge – Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk – 26 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Feb. 11 – SOPA Philadelphia Polar Plunge – Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia

Feb. 18 – SOPA Easton Polar Plunge – 130 Larry Holmes Drive, Easton, Pa.

Feb. 25 – SONJ Seaside Heights Polar Plunge – 50 Blaine Ave., Seaside Heights, N.J.

March 25 – SOFL Tampa Polar Plunge – Adventure Island, Tampa, Fla.

In December 2021, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation debuted the newest Community Care Vehicle, which is fully equipped to brew and serve up to 500 cups of hot beverages, including coffee and hot chocolate, at one time.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates nearly 1,000 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.