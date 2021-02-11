Wawa Brings Back 'Free Coffee Tuesdays' for Rewards Members

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is bringing back its popular "Free Coffee Tuesdays" campaign for another year starting this month.

Wawa Rewards members will be able to enjoy a bonus reward of one free, any-size, self-serve or handcrafted iced coffee every Tuesday in November and December.

The convenience store operator will distribute the bonus reward to members' accounts on Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, as well as Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28. The offer is redeemable at any Wawa store during the promotional window.

"Due to an overwhelming positive response from the previous Free Coffee Tuesday campaigns, Wawa is excited to bring it back every Tuesday for the remainder of the year starting November 2," said Chief Marketing Officer Jim Morey. "Coffee is the most popular product among our loyalty members, so we are excited to bring a little joy to our members with this campaign during the holiday season."

Customers can enroll in the Wawa Rewards program via the Wawa mobile app or by visiting WawaRewards.com.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 940 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.