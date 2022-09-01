Wawa Brings Back Fuel Discount for Mobile App Users

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is relaunching its Mobile App Fuel Discount for Wawa Rewards members.

Through Oct. 30, Wawa Rewards members who use the Wawa app on their phone to activate a fuel pump and pay at any Wawa fuel store will receive a discount of 15 cents per gallon every time they fuel up.

"Wawa is pleased to announce the return of its fuel discount for mobile app users and encourages customers to sign up to save on fuel and earn rewards all year round,” said Dena Pizzutti, senior manager of personalization for Wawa. “Since our last fuel rewards offer in May, we have doubled the number of users and are thrilled to be able to help even more customers save on fuel purchases with this offer.”

The fuel discount is available to anyone who downloads the free Wawa app and joins Wawa Rewards. Once registered, customers open the Wawa app and load a credit card into their fuel wallet from the profile screen. At the store, customers can locate the app's fuel function at the bottom of the screen, confirm their store and the app will take them through the rest of the process.

Customers who already have the Wawa app can open the app and make sure a credit card is in their wallet and use it to receive the discount at their local Wawa fuel store, according to the company.

Customers can also register for Wawa Rewards to earn rewards for everyday purchases on Wawa favorites, including hoagies and other beverages. Throughout the year, Wawa also gives out surprise bonus rewards to Wawa Rewards members.

Saving at the Pump

Throughout 2022, the retailer has been offering its loyalty members fuel savings as consumers battled ongoing inflation and volatile gas prices.

Wawa introduced the program as a way to alleviate the pain at the pump in April. The original promotion was set to expire on May 12; however, the convenience retailer extended the fuel discount an additional month following its success, as Convenience Store News reported in May.

At the time, more than a quarter-million Wawa Rewards members had taken advantage of the discount, according to Wawa.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa currently operates roughly 965 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. It wants to operate approximately 1,800 locations by 2030, eventually cutting the ribbon on up to 100 c-stores a year.