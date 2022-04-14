Wawa Offers Limited-Time Promotion to Help Offset Higher Gas Prices

WAWA, Pa. — States are taking gas tax holidays and the federal government is temporary lifting the ban on E15 sales this summer, all in a bid to help ease the pain at the pump. Convenience and food retailers are also taking action.

Wawa Inc. is offering a 15-cents-per-gallon discount on gas for customers who use its mobile app. The limited-time promotion runs through May 8.

According to the Pennsylvania-based convenience retailer, customers need to download its mobile app, register for Wawa Rewards, log in and add a credit or debit card as a payment option. After setting up the mobile app, customers can pull up to any pump at a Wawa fuel store, open the app, and follow these steps:

Tap on the fuel icon at the bottom of the app screen

Select a store location

Enter pump number

Add or select the payment option

Confirm the selection and press "Activate Pump"

On the pump, select the desired fuel grade and begin fueling

Since New Jersey does not allow for self-service gas sales, a fuel associate will assist customers, the retailer added.

Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Wawa is not the only food retailer trying to make fueling up a little less expensive.

At Dunkin' Donuts, Shell Fuel Reward members will save 30 cents per gallon after purchasing five beverages at the restaurant. To receive the perk, Customers have to link their Shell and Dunkin' rewards accounts to receive the discount, according to WSVN.

The offer runs through May 12.

Shell Oil Co. and Dunkin' launched a national expansion of their partnership with the Fuel Rewards program in early 2020. The "Sip Dunkin', Save at Shell" partnership enables Fuel Rewards members who have Gold Status and DD Perks rewards program members to save 10 cents per gallon of fuel for every five beverages they purchase at a Dunkin' location.