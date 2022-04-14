Advertisement
04/14/2022

Wawa Offers Limited-Time Promotion to Help Offset Higher Gas Prices

Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme are also running deals around fuel costs.
Wawa's mobile app fuel option

WAWA, Pa. — States are taking gas tax holidays and the federal government is temporary lifting the ban on E15 sales this summer, all in a bid to help ease the pain at the pump. Convenience and food retailers are also taking action.

Wawa Inc. is offering a 15-cents-per-gallon discount on gas for customers who use its mobile app. The limited-time promotion runs through May 8.

According to the Pennsylvania-based convenience retailer, customers need to download its mobile app, register for Wawa Rewards, log in and add a credit or debit card as a payment option. After setting up the mobile app, customers can pull up to any pump at a Wawa fuel store, open the app, and follow these steps:

  • Tap on the fuel icon at the bottom of the app screen
  • Select a store location
  • Enter pump number
  • Add or select the payment option
  • Confirm the selection and press "Activate Pump"
  • On the pump, select the desired fuel grade and begin fueling

Since New Jersey does not allow for self-service gas sales, a fuel associate will assist customers, the retailer added.

Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Wawa is not the only food retailer trying to make fueling up a little less expensive.

At Dunkin' Donuts, Shell Fuel Reward members will save 30 cents per gallon after purchasing five beverages at the restaurant. To receive the perk, Customers have to link their Shell and Dunkin' rewards accounts to receive the discount, according to WSVN.

The offer runs through May 12.

Shell Oil Co. and Dunkin' launched a national expansion of their partnership with the Fuel Rewards program in early 2020. The "Sip Dunkin', Save at Shell" partnership enables Fuel Rewards members who have Gold Status and DD Perks rewards program members to save 10 cents per gallon of fuel for every five beverages they purchase at a Dunkin' location.

Krispy Kreme strategic doughnut reserve promotion

Similar to the Biden Administration's use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to drive down rising fuel prices, Krispy Kreme is tapping its "strategic doughnut reserve" and will price a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts at the United States national average for a gallon of regular gasoline on Wednesdays. The promotion kicked off on April 13, when the national average hovered around $4.11.

"While Americans deal with the rising PPG — price per gallon — of gasoline, we're lowering our PPOG — price per Original Glaze," said Krispy Kreme's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. "Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough trade-offs. We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway.

"So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family," Skena added.

Krispy Kreme will set the price for an Original Glazed dozen each Wednesday, April 13 through May 4, based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. on the Monday at the beginning of the week. Krispy Kreme will alert fans to the price by posting it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as at www.krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump.

Guests can get up to two dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts, each for the price of a gallon of gas, in participating shops, via drive-thru and for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app.

You May Also Like

Advertisement