Wawa Celebrates 59th Anniversary With Free Coffee

WAWA, Pa. — On April 13, in honor of Wawa Inc.'s 59th anniversary, the convenience store retailer will celebrate by offering customers free hot coffee of any size, chainwide, all day.

Wawa expects to give away close to 2 million free cups of coffee as part of its Wawa Day promotions.

In April 1964, Wawa entered the retail business by opening its first store in Folsom, Pa. Now on the verge of opening its 1,000th c-store later this month, Wawa is thanking the communities that support the company by not only giving away free coffee, but by sharing stories of the special connections between associates and customers that have been happening for nearly six decades.

"Our founder, Grahame Wood, imagined a place that would provide trusted quality products, convenience and care to local friends and neighbors. Now 59 years later, Wawa associates are proud to carry out this vision by being 'Day Brighteners' in their communities each and every day," said Chris Gheysens, Wawa CEO. "On April 13, we invite our customers to celebrate our rich history, growth and unwavering commitment to fulfilling lives, and we hope the stories we share put a smile on faces and inspire others to brighten days in their community."

Following a chainwide call for submissions, Wawa released 10 videos depicting inspiring stories of kindness and celebrating the connection between the company's associates and customers. In honor of the hundreds of submissions received, Wawa also donated $50,000 to its community partner, Children's Miracle Network.

Additionally, all of the stores across Wawa's footprint will select a "Day Brightening" customer that is near and dear to the store team and present them with a special Day Brightener sash, mug and a week's worth of coffee.

The 10 "Day Brightener" videos can be viewed here .

Wawa operates nearly 1,000 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.