Wawa Celebrates Opening of Its First Drive-Thru Only Store

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. celebrated the grand opening of is first-ever standalone drive-thru location on Jan. 8.

Located at 549 W. Trenton Ave. in Morrisville, Pa., the store offers extra convenience and focuses on fresh food while retaining key Wawa design elements such as its trademarked canopy, according to Pennsylvania-based retailer.

The new store, which offers drive-thru service and curbside pickup only, follows the Dec. 18 opening of Wawa's first standard convenience store with a drive-thru. That location operates in Westampton, N.J.

The drive-in celebration was held outside the store and featured remarks from Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens, as well as Falls Township officials and members of the community. They were followed by a ceremonial passage of Wawa's 1918 antique milk truck through the drive-thru to signify the company's evolution from its dairy farm roots of delivering milk to its latest prototype of providing convenience at a whole new level, the company said.

The Morrisville location can serve 12 cars at a time from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Wawa favorites are available in new bundled offers such as a breakfast Sizzli and coffee for $4.29; a lunch combo of a hot or cold Shorti hoagie, choice of side and a large soft drink start at $7.99; or a build-your-own dinner combo of pasta with protein and vegetables or hearty bowls from $6.99 to $8.99.

Wawa's newest offering of burger and fries is available for limited hours. The store also offers specialty beverages, iced coffee, salads and Kids Meals as well as a limited selection of packaged products, including doughnuts, pretzels and Wawa iced tea.

"Wawa continues to test new store concepts with this latest drive thru format, providing an opportunity for our customers to experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their car," said Terri Micklin, director of Construction. "Wawa is committed to increasing convenience and provide new options for service while keeping safety and comfort top of mind. Wawa hopes to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as it continues to explore alternatives for longer term application to stores post-COVID-19."

The store will have approximately 30 employees, each of whom will receive competitive pay, benefits and an opportunity to stock through Wawa's employee stock ownership plan after completing one year of service.

During the event, Wawa toasted its longtime partners at Special Olympics Pennsylvania with a handcrafted Gold Medal hot chocolate, a specialty beverage available exclusively from Jan. 8 -15 at the Falls Township drive-thru store. A portion of the beverage's proceeds, up to $5,000, will benefit local athletes.

Wawa also presented $1,000 each to community charities selected by the Falls Township Police Department and Falls Township Fire Company alongside a donated lunch as part of its signature Hoagies for Heroes initiative that honors local heroes.

Wawa operates more than 900 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.