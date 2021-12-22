Wawa Closes More Stores Due to Operational Challenges

PHILADELPHIA — There is one less Wawa in the city.

The convenience retailer permanently shuttered its convenience store at the corner of 13th and Chestnut streets in Center City. According to the Philly Voice, the decision came after Wawa Inc. faced operational challenges less than four years after the store opened.

Store employees will be transferred to other locations in Philadelphia, the company said.

As the news outlet pointed out, Wawa added several new locations in Center City over the past few years. In early 2020, it welcomed customers at a 3,000-square-foot location on 16th Street, just off Chestnut Street and a few blocks from the recently closed store.

However, the retailer has also closed some locations. In summer 2020, Wawa closed the doors at its flagship store in the neighborhood for the last time. Located at the corner of Broad and Walnut streets, the store's closure came nearly five years after its grand opening celebration.

Wawa also closed its store at Ninth and South streets in the fall and recently closed a North Philadelphia location at 1300-14 East Erie Avenue, Philly Voice reported.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.