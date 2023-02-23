Wawa & Cumberland Farms Add EVgo Advantage in Multiple States

WAWA, Pa., & WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Wawa Inc. and Cumberland Farms have partnered with public fast-charging network EVgo Inc. to roll out EVgo Advantage at select convenience stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

The proprietary coupon technology sends electric vehicle (EV) drivers instant communications and in-store promotions to use while charging, delivering more value to customers who shop and charge. It is now available at 22 total locations.

EVgo Advantage enables retailers that host fast chargers with EVgo to connect with their EV charging customer base by offering promotions that help drive engagement, increase sales, and generate customer loyalty. The program can increase foot traffic to participating retail site hosts stores and their mobile apps while also enhancing the charging experience for drivers.

According to a 2022 survey conducted by EVgo, 87 percent of EV drivers shop at local retailers while they charge their vehicles.

"When EVgo first piloted EVgo Advantage in 2019, we knew it was one more way for us to deliver value to our drivers and site host partners. We're thrilled to be able to offer EVgo Advantage at select Wawa and Cumberland Farms locations along the East Coast to make charging with EVgo even better than before," said Jonathan Levy, chief commercial officer at EVgo.

EVgo Advantage first launched at 10 Lucky/Lucky locations in California in partnership with The Save Mart Cos. The program is now available in eight states.

Wawa previously teamed with EVgo to open the first live EVgo public fast-charging station at a Wawa store in Philadelphia in March 2022, as Convenience Store News reported. It was EVgo's sixth charging site at a Wawa location.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates nearly 1,000 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., while Cumberland Farms' parent company, Westborough, Mass.-based EG Group operates more than 1,700 convenience and gas stores in 31 states in the U.S.

Based in Los Angeles, EVgo's owned and operated charging network features more than 850 fast charging locations – currently serving over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states – and continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo eXtend, its white label service offering.