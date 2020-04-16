Wawa Dedicates This Year's Founding Day to Everyday Heroes

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. will celebrate its anniversary by honoring essential workers and everyday heroes.

On April 16 — the date the first Wawa store opened in Delaware County in 1964 and the date marking the launch of The Wawa Foundation six years ago — the convenience retailer is dedicating the day of its founding to these individuals by giving them recognition and resources.

"As an essential business, we remain open to help everyday heroes working hard to mitigate the impact COVID-19 has on our community," said Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens. "We are in awe of their strength and resiliency, and will fulfill our promise of standing by their side."

Wawa posted a public acknowledgment to thank first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, parents and even Wawa employees on its YouTube channel. The video highlights the helpers who have risen to the occasion and serve and support others in this time of need and serves as a tribute to the community's strength and an uplifting message for all, according to the company.