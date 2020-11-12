Wawa Enhances Kids Meals With Augmented Reality Experience

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. launched a new augmented reality (AR) game as an extra feature to its line of Kids Meals, which debuted in August.

The convenience store retailer partnered with Pennsylvania-based developer Neo-Pangea to create a free and interactive game, "Wally's Adventure Game," starring Wawa mascot Wally Goose and designed to entertain beyond mealtime.

Wawa is the first c-store operator with an AR Kids Meal game in its market, according to the company.

In the new AR game, players can flap Wally's wings and move left and right to fly around trees, over fences and beneath storm clouds on a quest through the forest to collect as many Kids Meal Boxes as possible. It is accessible through a QR code on the Kids Meal boxes. Players can scan the QR code or visit www.wawakidsmeals.com/game on a mobile device to play, with no downloads required.

"In addition to providing wholesome foods, it's our hope that creating such a fun AR game gives families a reason to laugh and play together during meals," said Chief Product Marketing Officer Mike Sherlock.

Wawa Kids Meals offer a choice of entrée, including Junior hoagies with turkey, ham, roast beef or cheese; small mac & cheese; cheese quesadilla; chicken strips; small meatballs; and small chicken noodle soup, accompanied by one side of apple slices, yogurt (outside of Florida), mozzarella string cheese, and a one-ounce bag of chips or chocolate chip cookie, plus a choice of beverage, including water, milk or chocolate milk.

Based in Pennsylvania, Wawa operates more than 900 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.