Wawa Puts Kids Meals on the Menu Across Its Network

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is adding Kids Meals to the menu at all 900 of its convenience stores in the Mid-Atlantic and Florida.

The initiative's purpose is to provide convenience, value and accessibility to customers who are seeking a variety of food options for children, according to the retailer.

Wawa seeks to offer mobile ordering and delivery service for Kids Meals in the near future.

As an extension of Wawa's customization abilities, Kids Meals offer a choice of entrée, including Junior hoagies with turkey, ham, roast beef or cheese; small mac & cheese; cheese quesadilla; chicken strips; small meatballs; and small chicken noodle soup.

Entrées are accompanied by one side of apple slices, yogurt (outside of Florida), mozzarella string cheese, and a one-ounce bag of chips or chocolate chip cookie, plus a choice of beverage, including water, milk or chocolate milk.

"We're excited to add Kids Meals to our menu as it now, more than ever, allows Wawa to become a lunch and dinner destination for the entire family," said Chief Product Marketing Officer Mike Sherlock. "Parents or guardians can select their preferred menu items and order Kids Meals for children, all while preserving the experience of eating together as one family."

Enclosed in each Kids Meal is a trading card pack of three cards, including one of Wawa mascot Wally Goose's bio and two surprise cards of Wally sharing favorite activities that children can enjoy, such as jumping rope, playing sports, coloring, fort-building, cooking, scavenger hunting, acting, experimenting, bike riding, dancing, reading, imagining, chalking and pretend playing. Special edition hologram cards that feature facts about flying and space travel are also mixed into packs.

The trading cards are designed to spark new interests and entertain children, and will be rotated throughout the year to give kids the opportunity to collect all 18 cards, according to Wawa.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 900 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.