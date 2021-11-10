Wawa Enters New Partnership to Support New Jersey's Student-Athletes

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) have entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement to support the state's student athletes and the high school communities that surround them.

As an official partner of the NJSIAA, Wawa will serve as its Official Coffee, Hoagie, and Convenience Store as well as the presenting sponsor of the boys and girls state soccer championships.

The NJSIAA is a voluntary, nonprofit organization comprising 435 accredited public and non-public high schools. It conducts tournaments and crowns champions in 33 sports.

"As we continue to expand in the state of New Jersey, we couldn't be more excited to partner with NJSIAA to show our support of athletes and coaches in our local community," said Director of Store Operations Jason Read. "NJSIAA athletes can count on Wawa for support on the sidelines!"

Through cornerstone promotions featured throughout the year, Wawa will provide exclusive, in-store discount days, spotlight select coaches, recognize a Community Athlete of the Season, and engage local high school athletes and staff to participate in signature "Hoagies for Heroes" hoagie-building competitions at New Jersey grand openings.

As part of these events, Wawa will donate $1,000 to each participating athletic department, starting with Monmouth Regional High School District at Wawa's Oct. 7 Eatontown Grand Opening at 151A Highway 35 in Eatontown, N.J.

"Whether it be grabbing a protein bar before a workout, or picking up a celebratory, post-game hoagie, Wawa is a true staple for New Jersey student-athletes," said NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire. "This partnership will support our programming, while also shining a light on the accomplishments of so many players, coaches, and supporters. The NJSIAA is thrilled that such a community-minded organization will be joining us to celebrate our schools for years to come."

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 940-plus convenience stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.