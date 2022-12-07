Wawa to Expand Into Three New States

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is setting its sights on three new states as part of its expansion path.

On Dec. 7, the retailer officially announced plans to open its first convenience stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

These states are part of Wawa's long-term expansion plan to fuel future store growth in adjacent and new markets, bringing its unique offer and experience to more communities than ever before, the company stated.

"At Wawa, growth means strengthening our existing markets as well as expanding to both adjacent and new markets so we can reach new friends and neighbors and welcome them as part of our extended family," said Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens. "These markets are the perfect places for Wawa to expand based on their strong business communities, their family-like atmosphere, and the confidence that our unique offer and amazing associates will be welcomed by these communities. We look forward to bringing our freshly prepared food, specialty beverages, fuel, and convenience services to these new areas all while creating new jobs and meaningful community support."

The upcoming stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky are part of Wawa's new market expansion that includes its entrance into Tennessee. These market launches will take place sometime after 2025. Estimated timeframes and ranges for the number of stores by state will be announced in 2023.

Wawa also plans to open stores in southern and coastal Georgia, the Florida Panhandle region and adjacent markets in southern Alabama, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"We have received thousands of requests over the years to spread our wings further west! We couldn't be more excited to announce our growth plans in these markets as we will soon serve more people in new communities with our unique brand and offer," said John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa. "We can't wait to reconnect with those that know us from existing markets and meet new friends and neighbors come 2025 and beyond!"

The retailer is currently accepting site suggestions from real estate representatives for all locations, including adjacent and new market areas.

Wawa operates nearly 1,000 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.