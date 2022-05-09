Wawa Extends Fuel Discount for Rewards Members Following Positive Response

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. will provide its loyalty rewards members with some relief at the pump for another month.

The convenience store retailer has extended its mobile app fuel discount for Wawa Rewards members through June 12. Members who use the Wawa app on their phone to activate a fuel pump and pay at any Wawa fuel store will receive a discount of 15 cents per gallon every time they fuel up during this time period.

According to Wawa, the program has been very successful thus far, with more than a quarter-million Rewards members already having taken advantage of this discount.

"We have seen hundreds of thousands of customers take advantage of this fuel discount and after receiving significant positive feedback, we are excited to extend this offer through June 12 to give our Wawa Rewards members the opportunity to save at the pump for another month," said Dena Pizzutti, senior manager of personalization for Wawa.

The fuel discount is available to anyone who downloads the free Wawa app and joins Wawa Rewards. Wawa customers can download the Wawa app from the App Store or Google Play and register to be a Wawa Rewards member. Once registered, customers can open the Wawa app and load a credit card into their wallet from their profile. At the store, customers can select the fuel tab at the bottom of the screen, then confirm their store and the app will take them through the rest of the process.

Customers who already have the Wawa app can simply open their app and make sure a credit card is in their wallet to receive the discount at their local Wawa fuel store.

Customers can also register for Wawa Rewards to earn rewards for everyday purchases on Wawa offerings, including hoagies and other beverages. Throughout the year, Wawa also gives out surprise bonus rewards including fuel discounts, to Wawa Rewards members.

Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. Since New Jersey does not allow for self-service gas sales, a fuel associate will assist customers with the transaction.

The discount program originally was going to expire on May 12, as Convenience Store News first reported in April. Wawa introduced the program as a way to alleviate the pain at the pump. Even after states took gas holidays and the Biden Administration authorized yearlong E15 sales, gas prices have continued to rise since. On May 2, the average price in the United States reached $4.19 per gallon, with high prices expected to remain in place as the summer driving season begins, reported AAA.

Wawa-based Wawa Inc., a privately held company, was founded in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. It is an every-day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.