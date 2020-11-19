Wawa Extends Partnership With Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Wawa Inc. is continuing its partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles and will continue to serve as the football team's Official Hoagie for another five seasons.

As part of the deal, Wawa and the Eagles will collaborate on season-long promotions to bring unique experiences to fans.

"Philly will always be our hometown, and we are deeply committed to serving communities in and around the city. We have always felt a special connection with the Philadelphia Eagles since we not only share many of the same fans, but share cultures based on teamwork and delighting our customers," said Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens. "We have a passion for our teams, our city and hoagies and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles, and to support our hometown team for several years to come."

Wawa and the Eagles will celebrate the fans by offering special promotions, including opportunities to win Eagles tickets, autographed merchandise and unique experiences.

"Wawa's commitment to serving its customers is as much a part of our region's tradition and history as Eagles football," added Catherine Carlson, Philadelphia Eagles senior vice president, revenue and strategy. "Whether it's the superior customer service, the warm welcome you get upon walking into your local Wawa, or the iconic Junior, Shorti and Classic hoagie, Wawa is dedicated to caring for and fueling our community. We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Wawa and are grateful for their support of the Eagles Autism Challenge over the past three years."

Additionally, the retailer's hoagies will be wrapped in special Eagles-themed hoagie wrap in all Philadelphia market stores each football season.

"Wawa is committed to supporting the events and institutions that play a leading role or have a significant impact in the region," Gheysens said. "And while we are proud to support our team on the field, we are also passionate about supporting our hometown team off the field as we work together to enrich our community together. For the past three years, we have also been a proud partner of the Eagles Autism Challenge by sponsoring the Junior (10-mile), Shorti (30-mile) and Classic (50-mile) bike ride with funds raised benefiting research and support for families impacted by autism."

Based in Pennsylvania, Wawa operates more than 900 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.