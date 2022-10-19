Wawa Gets Into the Swing of Baseball Playoffs With Limited-Time Hoagie Deals

WAWA, Pa. —Wawa Inc. launched the limited-time promotion SchwarberFest on Oct. 19. The spinoff of its annual HoagieFest campaign offers $5 Shortis and $6 Classics to customers who order and pay in the Wawa mobile app through the Major League Baseball post-season.

The inspiration for SchwarberFest came this summer when Kyle Schwarber, an outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies, hit more than 20 home runs during HoagieFest. When Philadelphia made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, some fans and outlets on social media requested a special return of HoagieFest in honor of the Schwarber's performance and the team's success.

In honor of the promotion and the Phillies' recent success on the field, Wawa made a $25,000 contribution to nonprofit food bank Philabundance to help relieve hunger in the local community.

To take advantage of the limited-time hoagie savings, customers can download the Wawa mobile app, register to be a Wawa Rewards member and set up a payment option within the app. SchwarberFest promotional pricing will be applied just before placing their order for in-store pick-up, curbside or delivery at checkout in the Wawa app.

"Philly is buzzing right now and we've all been talkin' about Philly baseball at Wawa. When we saw the requests on social media for us to bring back a hoagie promotion to support our favorite leftfielder and his team any way we can, we knew we had to launch 'SchwarberFest' to honor Kyle and our hometown team," said Alex Costabile, chief customer officer. "Of course, we're also thrilled to give back to the community and support hunger relief locally with a donation to our friends and community partners at Philabundance."

Wawa operates roughly 965 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. It wants to operate approximately 1,800 locations by 2030, eventually cutting the ribbon on up to 100 c-stores a year.