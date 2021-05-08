Wawa & Giant Eagle Reinstate Mask Mandates as Delta Variant Spreads

NATIONAL REPORT — Months after officials across the country lifted mask mandates, some retailers are again asking employees and customers to cover up as the Delta strain of COVID-19 leads to an uptick in cases.

Wawa, Pa.-based Wawa Inc. reinstated its mask mandate for employees, effective Aug. 4, according to 3CBSPhilly.com.

The convenience retailer stopped short of requiring customers to wear a face covering, though it did recommend they do regardless of their vaccination status.

On the other side of the state, Giant Eagle Inc., parent company of Pittsburgh-based GetGo convenience stores, said it will again require employees to wear a mask in its stores beginning Friday, Aug. 6, reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"As the company witnesses increases in positive COVID-19 cases across its communities and the country, Giant Eagle is reinstituting the wearing of face masks, cloth face coverings or face shields … inclusive of all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals," the company said in statement, adding its "strongly requests" customers to follow the mask policy as well.

"The introduction of the Delta variant has created a renewed sense of urgency across our communities," the statement said. "In response, Giant Eagle is taking additional actions."

Those steps, according to the news outlet, include dedicating more resources to educating employees about the benefits of vaccinations and consideration of "a potential vaccination requirement for all team members."

Several other food retailers have also updated their mask policies.

Costco said it is following local and state mask policies, while Publix is requiring employees — regardless of vaccination status — to mask up in all Publix locations. The Southeast grocery store chain does not require customers to wear a face covering, but on its website it includes the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for people in areas of substantial- or high-transmission risk to wear face coverings when in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

In addition, The Kroger Co. requires masks non-vaccinated employees and those who work at on-site pharmacies and clinics. It also "strongly encourage all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask" in its facilities.

On the other hand, in a recent update Whole Foods said employees and customers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to wear a mask. However, masks are required for unvaccinated customers and in stores with local and state mask mandates.