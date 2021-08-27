Wawa Goes Back to School With Month-Long Promotion

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. will hold a month-long "Cheers to the Classrooms" celebration during September across its entire operating footprint.

The convenience store retailer will recognize teachers and members of school administration who educate, guide and inspire children in a variety of ways. The celebration includes free coffee for all teachers and administrators, who can enjoy a complimentary cup in any size daily throughout the promotion.

Wawa is also partnering with DonorsChoose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies and/or support. The retailer has designated a $25,000 fund to support K-12 schools serving at-risk youth throughout its operating area.

Then, from Sept. 1-10, Wawa will hold a "Cheers Tour" with its Wawa Community Care Truck and visit schools that have been selected to receive funding to formally present checks and brighten days with freshly brewed coffee and doughnuts.

Additionally, all 940-plus Wawa stores have selected a local school of their choice to receive 50 free Sizzli coupons, two boxes of coffee and 50 free specialty, heart-shaped, apple-filled doughnuts and fun props during special visits to be held the weeks of Sept. 13-24. That makes a total of 47,000 Sizzlis and 47,000 donated doughnuts chainwide, according to Wawa.

"As teachers and school administration return back to school following one of the most challenging years, Wawa is making a special effort to bring cheer to classrooms across our chain with free coffee, financial support and special visits as our small way of expressing gratitude to those championing for our children," said Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens. "It gives us great pride to celebrate our teachers and school administration who represent everyday heroes in our community."

Wawa's operating footprint includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.