Wawa Helps Customers Adjust as Philadelphia's Single-Use Plastic Bag Ban Goes Into Effect

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is giving away 1,000 reusable shopping bags at its Philadelphia stores ahead of the city's ban on single-use plastic bags. The "Skip the Bag for Good" initiative is meant to ease the transition for customers.

The plastic bag ban goes into full effect on Oct. 1 after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on small businesses, according to CBS Philly. Businesses can still offer paper bags to customers who don't bring their own reusable bags. The city will issue warnings until April 1, 2022, before moving to issue fines to noncompliant businesses.

In previous years, Philadelphia residents used up to 1 billion bags annually, many of which ended up in streets and waterways.

Wawa customers will be able to get a free reusable bag with a purchase at any of the convenience store chain's 42 Philadelphia locations. The bags will be available starting at 7 a.m. on Oct. 1 while supplies last.

"We thank our customers for joining Wawa and the City of Philadelphia in our journey to 'skip the bag for good' as we work together to keep our community safe, scenic and sustainable," said Becky Altemus, Wawa's director of operations for its Philadelphia stores. "Shopping with a reusable bag is a change of habit for many people that can reduce our long-term impact on the environment, and we are excited to do our part to support our community."

Following the giveaway, Wawa customers will be able to purchase a reusable bag for 25 cents. Wawa also encourages customers to bring their own bag or do away with bags altogether.

As part of the "Skip the Bag for Good" initiative, Wawa will work to educate both customers and store associates on the city's new legislation, as well as the impact that single-use plastic bags have on the environment and the benefits of reusable bags. As part of its long-term commitment to protecting the environment, Wawa stated it will continue to take steps to reduce consumption of single-use plastic bags in all stores.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 940-plus convenience stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.