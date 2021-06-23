Wawa Introduces First Summer Brew as Part of Local Brewery Collaboration

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. and 2SP Brewing Co. are introducing the latest brew in a line of collaborative limited-edition beers — this time with a summer twist.

Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy is a crushable, light-bodied shore beer with a touch of strawberry sweetness and a delightful pucker finish courtesy of Wawa's fresh lemonade. Six-packs are priced at $8.99 each.

"There's no better time than now to reunite with our friends at 2SP to provide a perfect summer beverage to our community to enjoy after the past year we've all had," said Wawa Chief Product Marketing Officer Mike Sherlock. "This light and refreshing shandy is perfect for sipping with friends and family in your backyard or on the beach. We hope this beer brings the community together and adds a little extra positivity after a tough year."

The specialty brew hit shelves June 24 at six select Wawa convenience stores in Pennsylvania, including two flagship beer stores in Chadds Ford and Middletown and, for the first time, four new stores now offering alcoholic beverages, including Blakeslee, Emmaus, Horsham and Philadelphia.

The brew will also be available at 2SP Brewing Co. on June 26, followed by select distributors and beer retailers in southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and eastern shore Maryland on June 28.

Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy comes on the heels of three successful holiday brews between Wawa and 2SP Brewing Co.

"Working closely with Wawa's beverage guru, Michael McLaughlin [manager of concept development], we brewed a modern shandy recipe that includes a unique yeast that showcases the spectrum of flavors of Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade," said Michael Contreras of 2SP Brewing Co. "The collaborative approach to the Sunfest beer was to find that balance of upfront strawberry sweetness with a refreshing lemon citrus finish that comes from the lemonade. What's the result? A Strawberry Lemonade Shandy that sings summer crusher."

Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company are hosting two launch events from June 24 through June 26 throughout the region, including:

June 24 at 4 p.m. — Sunfest Shandy's official launch event at Wawa's newest store in Penrose, located at 2600 Penrose Ave. in Philadelphia. The event includes the ceremonial first pour, sampling, beach-themed giveaways and six-pack sales, while supplies last.

June 26 at noon — Sunfest Shandy's release party at 2SP Brewing Co. The event includes a beach-themed bash at the Delco brewery with boardwalk style games, mechanical surfboard, live music, food trucks and more.

Wawa operates 920 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.