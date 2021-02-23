Wawa Introduces Five Menus Designed for Specific Food Regimens

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. has launched five new Wawa Your Way menus that offer fresh, fast and affordable solutions for maintaining a specific food regiment throughout the day.

Featuring more than 1,000 fresh ingredients, the ability to customize preferences through touchscreen ordering and knowledgeable associates, customers can now order menu items at 900 stores chainwide for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

The new menus are:

Balanced Fare: Meals that are nourishing and under 500 calories, such as an egg white omelet sandwich on marble rye bread, turkey bacon ranch salad, chicken steak on wheat Shorti, chili, fruit cups and more.

Gluten Conscious: Meals made without gluten, such as a scrambled egg breakfast bowl, southwest chicken salad, quinoa and roasted chicken bowl and sides, and snacks including mashed potatoes, rice or black beans, apple peanut butter snack cup and more.

Lower Sodium: Items to help keep sodium in check, including cinnamon brown sugar oatmeal, chicken salad garden salad, junior beef steak hoagie, tuna wrap, yogurt parfaits and apple snack packs.

Meatless: Meatless options and vegan items, such as roasted vegetable breakfast bowl, seasoned black bean and rice bowl with avocado, lettuce, fresh salsa, crispy jalapenos chipotle sauce, grilled cheese sourdough melt, and hot soups including tomato bisque and broccoli cheddar soup.

Power: Items packed with power and lower in carbs, including egg omelet breakfast bowl with turkey sausage, cheddar and caramelized onions, oven roasted turkey bowl, Italian antipasto salad and grab and go snacks including cheese sticks and hard-boiled eggs.

Lower Sugar Drinks: Coffee and specialty beverages, including not-so-sweet options such as an iced latte with almond milk.

"At Wawa, we always listen and strive to accommodate the ever-changing needs of our customers and now we have made it even easier than ever to eat the way you want to with our new lifestyle menus designed to fulfill the lives of our customers," said Chief Marketing Product Officer Mike Sherlock. "Whether you want to get more veggies, steer clear of gluten, or power up on protein, we've got you covered and have curated Wawa Your Way menus to help you eat the way that makes you feel your best."

Wawa operates 920 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.