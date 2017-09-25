Wawa Introduces Home Delivery Service

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is bringing its foodservice offerings to its customers' doors.

The convenience store retailer is piloting a delivery service with GrubHub at select locations in Pennsylvania. According to the company, users must have a Grubhub account to order. Delivery fees and order minimums may apply. Delivery hours may vary and a limited menu is available.

The delivery service is available at:

Store 8037 in Bethlehem, Pa.

Store 8064 at Academy Boulevard and Grant Avenue in Philadelphia

Store 66 in Ardmore, Pa.

Store 161 at 21st and Hamilton streets, Philadelphia

Menu items include hoagies, sandwiches, soup, handcrafted beverages, fresh baked goods, snacks, and various sides like macaroni and cheese, and mashed potatoes.

There is a $10 minimum order and a $1.99 delivery fee.

According to Wawa's website, the option will be available at more locations in the future.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 760 convenience stores, 550 offering gasoline, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.