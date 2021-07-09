Wawa Introduces Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Drinks

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is kicking off fall by rolling out new seasonal beverages alongside returning favorites.

New limited-edition pumpkin beverages for 2021 include Pumpkin Spice Sweet Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Mocha Latte, available iced or hot, and Pumpkin Cookies and Cream Smoothie.

Autumn Citrus Cider, available iced, and Spiced Caramel Oat Milk Latte, available iced or hot, are also new this fall.

Returning pumpkin favorites include regular Pumpkin Coffee, Pumpkin Spiced Latte and Pumpkin Maple Harvest Iced Coffee. The seasonal beverages can be found across Wawa's network for a limited time.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 940-plus convenience stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.