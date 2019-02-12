Wawa Kicks Off Brew Tour to Introduce More Proprietary Craft Beers

MEDIA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is brewing up new innovation when it comes to its proprietary beer offering.

The convenience store retailer is adding on to its craft beer line in collaboration with 2SP Brewing Co. — which currently features Winter Reserve — to include three new brews: Coffee Cake Reserve Stout, Reserve Reserve and Snowbird Reserve Vanilla Porter, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The beers will be launched with a multi-state Brew Tour that will stop at four Wawa c-stores and 2SP Brewing through February. Stops on the tour include:

Friday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m. — Wawa, 721 Naamans Creek Road, Chadds Ford, Pa.

Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. — 2SP Brewing, 120 Concord Road, Aston, Pa.

Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. — Wawa, 1073 Baltimore Pike, Media

Friday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. — Wawa, 3100 N. Boulevard, Richmond, Va.

Thursday, Feb. 20, at 4 p.m. — Wawa, 3660 W. Gandy Blvd., Tampa, Fla.

The first 100 customers at each event will receive a free Brew Tour t-shirt.

Wawa described the beers as:

Winter Reserve: A creamy stout redolent of sweet clove, dark chocolate and graham crackers

Reserve Reserve : An English-style oatmeal stout, aged in Weller bourbon barrels for nine months, with robust flavors of vanilla, chocolate, bourbon, and reserve coffee

Coffee Cake Reserve Stout: An oatmeal stout with notes of vanilla bean, cinnamon spice, brown sugar and Wawa’s Winter Reserve Coffee

Snowbird Reserve Vanilla Porter: A robust dark beer with sweetness provided by malted barley, coffee, and a scent of vanilla

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Winter Reserve will be available at select Wawa stores in Pennsylvania and, for the first time, in Virginia and Florida; Winter Reserve and Reserve Reserve will be on sale at locations in Chadds Ford and the soon-to-open Middletown Township, Pa., location, as well as available for a limited time at beer retailers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware; Coffee Cake Reserve, a 2SP collaboration with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, will be sold at Wawas in the Richmond region; and Snowbird Reserve, a 2SP collaboration with Coppertail Brewing, will be available at Wawa c-stores in Florida.

Wawa debuted Winter Reserve at the Naamans Creek Road location on Dec. 6, 2018. The location was the only Pennsylvania Wawa that sold the beer. Outside of Wawa stores, the beer was exclusively distributed to bars and liquor stores in the state's Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, Chester and Bucks counties. Only 1,000 cases were manufactured, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than more than 870 c-stores, with 600-plus offering fuel, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.