Wawa Kicks Off Summer Hiring Initiative

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. started its hiring efforts for the summer season, setting a goal of bringing on about 1,500 new associates for roles at every Wawa store from the Jersey Shore to the beaches of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

With more than 60 convenience stores located in those areas, the annual employment effort is focused primarily on filling the jobs needed to support seasonal store operations. The recruiting campaign launched Feb. 27 and will continue through the summer.

Wawa offers numerous benefits to staff members, including a free Shorti every shift and an associate food menu with discounted food items available for purchase. With 24/7 operations, Wawa also offers schedules that match employee availability, along with ongoing engagement events and recognition programs that celebrate teamwork. The company is additionally looking to keep new associates on after the summer ends, providing options for long-lasting careers in a growing company, Wawa stated.

"Summertime is an exciting time at Wawa stores. We are looking for associates who want to be part of a company known for great food and customer service, and also one with a special culture and commitment to making days a little bit brighter," said Marc Maiolino, director of store operations at Wawa. "Anyone who visits Wawa knows that it's our amazing associates who create a wonderful, positive environment every day that truly makes Wawa special to our customers and communities."

Wawa associates hired in full- and part-time positions receive a starting wage of $15 per hour, along with health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement and an annual 401(k) match after meeting eligibility requirements. Wawa also shares ownership with staff members through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). The company is currently almost 38 percent owned by associates through the ESOP, with the program ranked as one of the top 10 largest ESOPs in the country.

Individuals interested in career opportunities at Wawa can apply online at www.wawa.com/careers or contact their local stores directly to see if they are hosting hiring events.

Wawa operates nearly 1,000 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.