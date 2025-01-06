Wawa Launches Beverage Promotion for Rewards Members

"Whether you're a busy mom rushing to get the kids out of the house and don't have time to brew coffee or a student studying for exams and need an extra boost or a pick me up while juggling multiple jobs, we are here to provide you with trusted quality products at a great price as thank you for being a valued Wawa customer and Wawa Rewards member," said Mary Rose Hannum, chief product marketing officer at Wawa. "And while our beverages will certainly satisfy your cravings, you can always count on our associates to go the extra mile each morning from giving a warm hello to striking up morning conversation to providing a helping hand when you need it most!"

[Read more: Wawa Enters Ninth State With Its First Georgia Store]

The convenience store chain's self-serve our bar includes seven varieties of coffee, including regular and decaf, French vanilla, hazelnut, Cuban roast, 100% Colombian and dark roast, as well as limited-time flavors like Caramel Cream, which will arrive at Wawa store in mid-January.

Hot coffee is Wawa Rewards' members favorite item and the most popular reward, the company said. A hot coffee is sold every second to a member.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Washington, D.C.