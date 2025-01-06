 Skip to main content

Wawa Launches Beverage Promotion for Rewards Members

The "Mornings Made Easy" campaign highlights the variety and value of Wawa's coffee and energy drink offerings.
Angela Hanson
Wawa's "Mornings Made Easy" campaign

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. celebrating the new year with a new beverage deal and a new campaign that highlights how customers can simplify their morning routines and save money. 

"Mornings Made Easy" seeks to provide customers with a variety of beverages at a great value plus a one-of-a-kind experience with associates sure to brighten their day, according to the company. As part of the campaign, Wawa Rewards members can visit any Wawa convenience store from Jan. 6 through Feb. 16 to redeem their bonus offers for $1 any size hot coffee, $2 iced coffee and $3 Monster energy drinks.

"Whether you're a busy mom rushing to get the kids out of the house and don't have time to brew coffee or a student studying for exams and need an extra boost or a pick me up while juggling multiple jobs, we are here to provide you with trusted quality products at a great price as thank you for being a valued Wawa customer and Wawa Rewards member," said Mary Rose Hannum, chief product marketing officer at Wawa. "And while our beverages will certainly satisfy your cravings, you can always count on our associates to go the extra mile each morning from giving a warm hello to striking up morning conversation to providing a helping hand when you need it most!"

The convenience store chain's self-serve our bar includes seven varieties of coffee, including regular and decaf, French vanilla, hazelnut, Cuban roast, 100% Colombian and dark roast, as well as limited-time flavors like Caramel Cream, which will arrive at Wawa store in mid-January.

Hot coffee is Wawa Rewards' members favorite item and the most popular reward, the company said. A hot coffee is sold every second to a member.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Washington, D.C.

